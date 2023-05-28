Warning of travel delays as ancient North Yorkshire bridge to partially close for repairs

An ancient bridge leading into one of North Yorkshire's most popular market towns is to be closed in the evenings to allow essential repairs.

Helmsley's 18th century bridge on the A170 is on the main route from Thirsk to the coast and is used by thousands of people every day.

Now, to allow two weeks of repairs to its parapet from Tuesday, works will see a full road closure from 6pm until midnight, and two-way traffic lights the remainder of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council has apologised in advance for any disruption this will cause.

The bridge is to partially close for repairs.

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said: “The upcoming parapet repairs are essential to maintain the safety of the bridge which sits on an integral route for residents, visitors and commuters.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any disruption that these works may cause.”

Advance warning signs will be installed and a signed diversion in place during the works.

Coun George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division, added: “The timing of the works was decided based on the urgency of the repairs and the availability of the contractors.