Warning of travel delays as ancient North Yorkshire bridge to partially close for repairs

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said: “The upcoming parapet repairs are essential to maintain the safety of the bridge which sits on an integral route for residents, visitors and commuters.
“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any disruption that these works may cause.”
Advance warning signs will be installed and a signed diversion in place during the works.
Coun George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division, added: “The timing of the works was decided based on the urgency of the repairs and the availability of the contractors.
“Every effort has been made to avoid traffic obstruction and arrangements will be in place to ensure that the impact on local people and businesses is minimal.”