WATCH: Drone footage of wind turbine blade being transported through Yorkshire

Drone footage by Baxter Media has captured the moment an enormous wind turbine blade is being transported on the A1079 through Yorkshire.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:38 BST

On the A1079, just outside of Beverley, almost the entire road was taken up by a single vehicle pulling along an enormous load.

Drone footage, taken by Baxter Media, soon revealed the load was a single wind turbine blade.

The video showed the blade as it approached Killingwoldgraves Roundabout.

The wind turbine blade was escorted slowly through Yorkshire. Credit: Baxter MediaThe wind turbine blade was escorted slowly through Yorkshire. Credit: Baxter Media
The wind turbine blade was escorted slowly through Yorkshire. Credit: Baxter Media

In the footage the blade – which, on average, is 116 feet (35 metres) in length – slowly moving up the road with an escort car in front.

Other vehicles had to pull to the side in order to let the giant blade pass by, on the opposite on the road.

Behind the turbine blade cars, lorries and vans slowly followed.

The wind turbine blade then made a gentle and slow turn around the roundabout while other vehicles waited for it to clear.

