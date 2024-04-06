WATCH: Drone footage of wind turbine blade being transported through Yorkshire

On the A1079, just outside of Beverley, almost the entire road was taken up by a single vehicle pulling along an enormous load.

Drone footage, taken by Baxter Media, soon revealed the load was a single wind turbine blade.

The video showed the blade as it approached Killingwoldgraves Roundabout.

In the footage the blade – which, on average, is 116 feet (35 metres) in length – slowly moving up the road with an escort car in front.

Other vehicles had to pull to the side in order to let the giant blade pass by, on the opposite on the road.

Behind the turbine blade cars, lorries and vans slowly followed.