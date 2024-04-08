WATCH: Incredible pilot lands plane after aborting previous landing as high winds shook aircraft
The highly skilled pilot managed to land the WizzAir plane – inbound from Bucharest – at the second attempt.
According to social media comments, nervous passengers applauded the efforts of the crew after the safe landing.
Video footage captured by Nick Preston of Blue Sky Live Aviation has gone viral across social media with enthusiasts praising the pilot.
Many flights were diverted on Saturday due to high winds at the highest airport in the UK.
One onlooker said: “I saw this with my boys at the side of the dam yesterday, I’ve never felt so anxious watching the planes.”
Another added: “Excellent!! Well done skill to land in such weather conditions.”
More weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued across the country following the disruption caused by Storm Kathleen.
The Met Office issued four separate warnings covering southern England, western Wales and mainland Scotland from Monday to Tuesday evening.
The forecaster said travel disruption and damage to homes and businesses were possible.
