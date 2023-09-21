Watch moment cow caused traffic chaos during rush hour on busy road in Sheffield
The video, posted on X by Sheffield Online, shows the animal running up Halifax Road in Sheffield at rush hour this morning (Sep 21). Police officers can be seen walking alongside the cow, while a police car stops traffic from getting too close.
The cow was eventually back in its field after around an hour after its owner was contacted and it was ushered away from the carriageway.
Sheffield Online posted the video and said: “You can't make this up... this morning a cow running up Halifax Road peak traffic time. Police officers on the scene.”
A statement from South Yorkshire Police added: “We were called at about 8am this morning (Sep 21) by a member of the public to report a cow walking down Midhurst Road in Sheffield.
“Officers attended and the cow had moved onto Halifax Road. They closed the road and ushered the cow away from the carriageway for both its own safety and the safety of other road users.
“The cow’s owner was contacted and the animal was collected. It was safely back in its field just after 9am.”