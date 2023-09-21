This video shows the incredible moment a loose cow is seen running up a busy road in Yorkshire while police officers attempt to herd it away from traffic.

The video, posted on X by Sheffield Online, shows the animal running up Halifax Road in Sheffield at rush hour this morning (Sep 21). Police officers can be seen walking alongside the cow, while a police car stops traffic from getting too close.

The cow was eventually back in its field after around an hour after its owner was contacted and it was ushered away from the carriageway.

Sheffield Online posted the video and said: “You can't make this up... this morning a cow running up Halifax Road peak traffic time. Police officers on the scene.”

A statement from South Yorkshire Police added: “We were called at about 8am this morning (Sep 21) by a member of the public to report a cow walking down Midhurst Road in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and the cow had moved onto Halifax Road. They closed the road and ushered the cow away from the carriageway for both its own safety and the safety of other road users.