The council’s Labour leader and Tory opposition leader said pressure should now be put on the government to ensure that the district gets is fair share of £36billion of savings from the cancelled scheme.

Earlier this month Rishi Sunak confirmed HS2 will not run between Manchester and Birmingham. The Prime Minister told his party conference he would “reinvest every single penny” in hundreds of new transport projects across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Denise Jeffery told a full council meeting: “The prime minister said in his speech that HS2 would be cancelled and that there would be a network of infrastructure. We always welcome investment in local transport. But honestly, we have heard it all before. I will believe it when I see it.

Labour council leader Denise Jeffery and Tory opposition leader Nadeem Ahmed

“As you know, we didn’t want HS2 in Wakefield. So, when everybody in West Yorkshire was upset and commiserating, I was able to say ‘well we didn’t want it anyway’. It should never have been started. I know that doesen’t go down well with everybody, but it’s how we felt cross-party.”

Wakefield has long stood alone in West Yorkshire in opposing HS2, with Coun Jeffery resisting pressure from other local leaders to support it. It was opposed unanimously by the council in a cross-party vote in 2019 and campaigners, including Crofton Against HS2, also fought the idea.

Previous proposals included the line going through Nostell, Crofton, South Kirkby, Hemsworth, Kinsley, Newstead, Fitzwilliam, New Crofton, Foulby and Sharlston. It was claimed communities would see few of the perks and lose treasured green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadeem Ahmed, the council Conservative group leader, told the meeting: “I disagreed with HS2. I think it benefited Leeds and it would have been to the detriment of Wakefield. On the odd time that I do go to London on the train, it takes two hours. To save ten or 15 minutes, that’s several billions of pounds.