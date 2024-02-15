All Sections
'Welcome news': Tadcaster Bridge can stay open with higher river levels following assessment

The Tadcaster Bridge will remain open with higher river levels after previous storms in Yorkshire forced it to close .
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT

The 18th century linking the east and west sides of Tadcaster will be able to remain open for longer following the results of a new bridge assessment.

Previously, North Yorkshire Council had to close the bridge when rising river levels reached approximately 2.42 metres.

After a comprehensive engineering assessment, it was determined the bridge could remain open until water levels reached approximately 2.8 metres.

Tadcaster Bridge will remain open with higher river levels after previous storms in Yorkshire forced it close.Tadcaster Bridge will remain open with higher river levels after previous storms in Yorkshire forced it close.
North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, has said the outcome of the assessment is “welcome news”.

He explained the assessment, which was commissioned by the Environment Agency in support of the development of their flood scheme for Tadcaster, “gives reassurance” and should mean there are fewer closures during heavy rainfall.

Stone arch bridges of this age still have a limit on when they must be closed for safety reasons.

The council makes any closure of Tadcaster Bridge as a proactive measure aimed at preventing damage to the listed structure that may lead to extensive closures to carry out repairs when the flood water does recede.

Cllr Kirsty Poskitt, local member for Tadcaster, said: "Any closures of Tadcaster Bridge can cause frustration for local residents and road users of the A659, so I'm delighted that it can remain open for longer in the event of high river levels following this new assessment."

