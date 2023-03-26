A series of daytime lane closures will cause delays this week as work continues on a technology scheme in South Yorkshire.

Work on the scheme is being carried out on the A628, A61, A616 and A57 as part of the Westwood Roundabout and technology scheme. The lane closures will involve two-way traffic lights being installed from March 27, and will continue until the end of May.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) are being installed on the roads, as well as closure gates.

A statement from National Highways said: “National Highways apologises for any disruption this work may cause and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. These closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.”

Lane closures will be in place until May

The closures are as follows:

A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Eastbound Carriageway

27/03/2023 to 30/03/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

31/03/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

3/04/2023 to 05/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

A61 Westwood approach

11/04/2023 to 14/04/2023

Two-way lights

A61/A616 Westwood approach

17/04/2023 to 18/04/2023

Two-way lights

A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Westbound Carriageway

17/04/2023 to 19/04/2023

Two-way lights

A57 - Mottram Moor/Coach Road

24/04/2023 - 10am to 1pm

Lane reduction

A628/Church Street - Tintwistle

24/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A628 - Dog and Partridge

25/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A628 - Flouch roundabout Westbound approach

25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

A616 - Stocksbridge East - Fox Valley

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A616 - Westwood approach

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A61 - Westwood approach

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights