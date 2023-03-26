Work on the scheme is being carried out on the A628, A61, A616 and A57 as part of the Westwood Roundabout and technology scheme. The lane closures will involve two-way traffic lights being installed from March 27, and will continue until the end of May.
Variable Message Signs (VMS) are being installed on the roads, as well as closure gates.
A statement from National Highways said: “National Highways apologises for any disruption this work may cause and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. These closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.”
The closures are as follows:
A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Eastbound Carriageway
27/03/2023 to 30/03/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
31/03/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
3/04/2023 to 05/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
A61 Westwood approach
11/04/2023 to 14/04/2023
Two-way lights
A61/A616 Westwood approach
17/04/2023 to 18/04/2023
Two-way lights
A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Westbound Carriageway
17/04/2023 to 19/04/2023
Two-way lights
A57 - Mottram Moor/Coach Road
24/04/2023 - 10am to 1pm
Lane reduction
A628/Church Street - Tintwistle
24/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A628 - Dog and Partridge
25/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A628 - Flouch roundabout Westbound approach
25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
A616 - Stocksbridge East - Fox Valley
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A616 - Westwood approach
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A61 - Westwood approach
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
Multiple closures are required between April 24 and 26 and these will be staggered throughout the day, moving location to location. For more information, click here.