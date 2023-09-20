We’ve asked Yorkshire residents what they would do to improve road safety in Sheffield - here are some suggestions.

Funding to explore road safety measures on Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South in Sheffield has been approved by the Finance Committee this month.

The A625 has been identified as a route in need of road safety improvements as part of the Safer Roads Fund set up by the Department for Transport.

There have been 50 collisions over the last five years where someone was killed or seriously injured along the route, between the A61 and the B6375 Whirlowdale Road, with 62 per cent of these involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Sheffield City Council has secured £1.425 million funding to improve safety on the stretch and reduce the risk to road users.

The measures being considered are: central hatchings, reducing speed limits, street lighting, pedestrian crossings, refuge islands, delineation and signing, protected turn lane and traffic calming.

However, Yorkshire residents have outlined their own suggestions for how to improve road safety on Sheffield roads in general.

What Yorkshire locals would do to improve road safety in Sheffield

“Reintroduce compulsory education for children on how to properly cross the road, and a scary ad campaign on TV like in the 80s to drill it home. Also fine joggers who jog in the road when the pavement is completely devoid of other pedestrians.” - Andrew Blake

“Do away with the 60mph motorway rule. Motorways should be 80/90, the 70 rule was when cars were much less safe.” - Nathan Burton

“Pedestrians should be aware or their responsibility to act safely Road safety should be drilled into children at school as it was with me in the 70s Drivers are on a hiding to nothing these days always the drivers fault never the totally irresponsible Pedestrian or cyclist.” - Jonathan Sykes

“Get rid of the pathetic LEZ.” - Andrew Gledhill

“More patrols to stop families running around with 7 people in a 5 seater.” - Nathan Burton

“Improve road surfaces.” - Angela Raynor

“Make all cyclists follow Road Traffic Laws and get insurance.” - Charlie Brindley

“I would reduce instances of reckless overtaking and frustrated driving by increasing speed limits. I would reduce complacency amongst vulnerable road users by increasing speed limits. I would actively discourage on road cycling. I would get rid bus lanes in order to increase capacity of the road network so that there was less traffic on it at any given time. I would install barriers wherever possible to discourage people from crossing roads wherever they choose.” - Alan Smithee

“Build more separated cycle lanes (not shared paths: they don't work for pedestrians or cyclists). Reduce speed limits to 20mph, and enforce them with cameras. Roll out Sheffield North West NPT #OpParkSafe to the whole city, to deal with obstructive and dangerous parking. Square off the wide bell-mouth junctions, so that drivers have to slow down as they drive in/out, and pedestrians don't have to dash across a ridiculously wide junction.” - Rebecca Hammond

“Take the buses off the roads in the centre.” - Mark Taylor

“Teach school children how to behave near traffic.” - Kenneth Edward Norris

“Impose proper speed limits - not only in Sheffield but everywhere.” - Mhic MacGlashan

“Ban SUVs.” - Paul Joseph Corcoran

“Pedestrianised the whole city centre. No car no accident.” - Andy Wilson

“Employ coppers!” - Michael Watson

“Fill in the potholes.” - Malxolm Dearing