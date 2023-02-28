Whitby Coastliner: Britain's 'most scenic bus route' saved for summer after £2 fares a hit

A popular bus route known as one of the most scenic in Britain has been temporarily saved from the axe after reducing fares saw a massive increase in passengers.

The 840 runs from Leeds across the North York Moors into Whitby, and is the only way to access the seaside town on public transport from Leeds or York.

The route, operated by Transdev Coastliner, was set to be potentially withdrawn in April.

But after the operator saw an “impressive increase” in passenger numbers due to the temporary £2 fare cap introduced earlier this year, it has been announced that it will run at least until the Autumn.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to confirm that our Coastliner 840 route will continue this summer, following impressive increases in customer numbers using the service.

“Our current service will continue throughout the summer with minor changes to running times to assist with reliability. We’re also investigating ways to build in extra capacity at the busiest times, to make sure everyone who wants to travel with us can do so – we will announce full details of our summer timetable in due course.

“The Coastliner 840’s longer term future will naturally depend on how it performs beyond the end of June, but we are hoping that customers who discover what an amazing journey it is will want to experience it again, and by doing so, helping to secure it for everyone to enjoy."

Coastliner’s 840 route between Leeds, York, Malton, Pickering, and Whitby was named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Coun Keane Duncan said: “We have been working hard to save the 840 so today’s news is very welcome for the residents and visitors this important route serves.

“It is an example of how the Government’s support package and the Council’s close co-operation with operators is making a difference.”