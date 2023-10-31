The operators of the Coastliner bus have confirmed that they saw 'unprecedented demand’ for their 840 service during Whitby Goth Weekend.

Bus company Transdev were approached by the Yorkshire Post after large queues of passengers travelling to Whitby were seen at Leeds Bus Station last weekend.

The 840 runs to Whitby via York and Malton, and the journey of over three hours to the coast currently costs just £2 due to a government fares initiative.

The Whitby Goth Weekend now draws large crowds to the town, which lost its rail links to York, Malton and Scarborough in the 1960s.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland en route to Whitby

Transdev deployed every available double-decker and driver onto the 840 route last weekend, running some ‘duplicate’ services to cater for demand.

A Coastliner spokesman said: "We were absolutely aware of Whitby Goth Weekend taking place, and placed every available bus and driver into service, including running additional buses on both days, to cater as far as possible for the unprecedented demand for travel on our buses.

"We also ran duplicate buses on our 840 route to and from Whitby over the weekend, to provide extra capacity and ensure as many customers as possible were able to travel within the resources available to us.

