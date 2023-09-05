The repair and closure of the Whitby Swing Bridge has been rescheduled and pushed back a month after complaints by businesses in the seaside town.

The bridge, built in 1908 and splitting the old and new parts of the historic port, was meant to shut to traffic and pedestrians on October 2 for two weeks while it was resurfaced and widened.

Yet business owners complained that this would still fall within Whitby’s tourist season, which now extends well into the autumn.

The scheme will now start on November 20, after major festivals and events such as the Whitby Goth Weekend have finished.

North Yorkshire Council has already implemented closures to cars during peak visitor flows to improve pedestrian safety on the bridge, which can become notoriously congested at busy times. The pavement widening work will help to reduce future bottlenecks.

In recent years the Swing Bridge has also suffered from mechanical failures. One of the breakdowns, in December 2021, trapped the port’s fishing fleet in the harbour. The previous summer, it got stuck in the ‘up’ position and replacement buses had to be used to ferry visitors to attractions such as Whitby Abbey.

The council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “We have listened and acted. After considering all possible alternative dates, I am pleased to announce the works will be rescheduled to November.

“The council wants to support local business in every way we can, so I am pleased we have been able to secure this date change, which avoids key events and the worst of winter.

“We will endeavour to complete the scheme as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption.”

The essential works will involve the removal of the existing road surface down to the steel deck. The bridge will then undergo waterproofing and resurfacing, incorporating a lighter coloured surface to reduce heat absorption and expansion of the bridge deck.