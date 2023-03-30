Whitby Swing Bridge spring and summer 2023 traffic closures announced - with pedestrians to get priority

The historic Swing Bridge in Whitby will once again be closed to traffic during peak tourism periods to improve pedestrian safety.

The first closure will come into force this weekend (April 1 and 2), which will see it closed to traffic between 10.30am and 4pm daily, with an exemption for buses.

The trial closures were formally introduced by North Yorkshire County Council in April 2021 after congestion during summer weekends and special events in previous years sparked safety concerns.

When the bridge is closed, seven interactive messaging signs will be in place to direct visitors to the nearest available car park.

The Swing Bridge during a sea fret

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport Coun Keane Duncan, said: “Over the last few years the pedestrianisation of Whitby Swing Bridge has been welcomed by visitors, local businesses and residents.

“During the trial we listened to the views of the public and we will continue to monitor its success throughout this season.

“The scheme demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the many thousands of people who visit the town can do so as safely as possible.”

The current bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908. It links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.

Issues with overcrowding on the bridge reached a peak during a heatwave in Easter 2019, when photos of the congested walkways were widely shared online.

Whitby Swing Bridge will be closed to traffic between 10.30am and 4pm over the following dates:-

April 1 and 2

April 7 to 10 (Easter weekend)

April 15 and 16

April 29 to May 1 (Bank Holiday and Whitby Goth Weekend)

May 6 to May 8 (Bank Holiday weekend)

May 27 to May 29 (Bank Holiday weekend)