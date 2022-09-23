News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Whitby Swing Bridge to be closed for five days - here's when and why

Whitby Swing Bridge is going to be closed to traffic from Monday September 26 to Friday September 30.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:48 pm

North Yorkshire County Council has confirmed the works to take place are localised steel repairs and refitting of two new manholes.

The road is to be shut to vehicles for the full duration, but still passable for pedestrians.

The closure starts at 9am on Monday September 26, for 24 hours a day.

Most Popular

Whitby Swing Bridge.

The council has implemented temporary closures this year, to support the town’s economy, following public feedback.

Whitby Swing BridgeNorth Yorkshire County Council