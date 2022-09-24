The announcement was made as part of Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘fiscal event’ – and will see a number of projects in Yorkshire ‘accelerated’ including the White Rose Station in Leeds, which is currently being built, and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the Government will take “difficult decisions” in pursuit of growth.

He told MPs: “As a Government, we will focus on growth – even where that means taking difficult decisions. None of this is going to happen overnight.

An artist's impression of what the new White Rose Station might look like.

“We are publishing our growth plan that sets out a new approach for this new era, built around three priorities: reforming the supply-side of the economy, maintaining responsible approach to public finances, and cutting taxes to boost growth.”

He said the Government was “publishing a list of infrastructure projects that will be prioritised for acceleration, in sectors like transport, energy and telecoms”.

He added: “To increase housing supply and enable forthcoming planning reforms, we will also increase the disposal of surplus Government land to build new homes. We are getting out of the way to get Britain building.”

These are the transport projects in Yorkshire which feature on the Government’s list:

Roads

A1237 York Outer Ring Road Dualling Phase 1

A59 Kex Gill

A165 Scarborough Safer Road Scheme

A19 Selby Safer Road Scheme

A66 - Northern Transpennine

Dawson’s Corner Junction and Stanningley Bypass

Rail

White Rose Station

Transpennine Route Upgrade

Leeds Station Enhancement

Northern Powerhouse Rail

Local Transport

West Yorkshire Mass Transit

Middlesbrough Station

Leeds City Centre Cycle Improvements