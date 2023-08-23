Temporary signals and lane closures are set to be in place for five months in Willerby, near Hull, from September for works designed to cut traffic at a major roundabout.

Contractors are set to begin work on the £1.9m scheme to improve the A164/B1232 junction, known locally as Papa’s Roundabout after a nearby fish and chip shop, on Monday, September 4. Temporary traffic signals will be in place from 7pm to 6.30am and at least one lane each way open during the day with drivers told to expect disruption.

East Riding Council’s Infrastructure Portfolio Holder Cllr Gary McMaster said they expected capacity at the junction to increase by 30 per cent thanks to the project. The works, partly funded by housing developers and the council, is set to see advance signs put up on surrounding roads warning motorists of delays.

Cllr McMaster said the works would result in substantial reductions in queuing on the B1232 approach which is heavily congested at peak times. Albion Lane is set to see some night time closures from 7pm to 6.30am, with the council stating that delays and disruptions are expected.

Papa's Roundabout, Willerby

Cllr Mc Master said: “The congestion on the B1232 approach is largely due to traffic turning right having to give way to westbound A164 traffic. The proposed design allows both B1232 approach lanes to turn right onto the A164 eastbound.

“Computer controlled traffic signals with queue detection equipment will ensure the junction operates in a balanced manner. Additionally, both westbound lanes on the A164 will be available for straight ahead traffic, and an internal turn lane is included for right turners from the A164 eastbound.”

A council spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for the delay and disruption that will be caused during these works. We ask that motorists and residents bear with us whilst our contractors work to make significant improvements to this very congested junction.”