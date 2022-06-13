Woman in critical condition after being airlifted to hospital following serious crash

The woman, who is in her 40s, was involved in a collision between a Nissan X Trail and a Vauxhall Insignia on Malton Road on Hummanby at around 7.15pm on Sunday (June 12).

North Yorkshire Police said she was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Nissan, a 53-year-old woman, and the driver of the Vauxhall, a 55-year-old man, were also tken to hospital by ambulance, where they have serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Malton Road was closed until 1am as emergency services dealt with the crash

The road was closed until 1am while emergency services were at the scene.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to get in touch.