BREAKING

Woman in her 50s dies after car crashes into lamppost and fence in Yorkshire village

A woman has died after a car crashed into a fence and lamppost in a quiet Yorkshire village.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT
 Comment

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene in Allerton Bywater at about 3.40pm on Thursday (Dec 21), following reports of a car crash on Highfield Drive in the village, which is near Leeds.

The force said members of the public had reported a single vehicle collision on the street, and emergency services were sent to the scene. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a lamppost and then into a fence.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, received immedidate medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a street light and wooden fence on Highfield Drive.”

Highfield Drive, near Leeds Road, was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place, but has since reopened.

