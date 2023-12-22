Woman in her 50s dies after car crashes into lamppost and fence in Yorkshire village
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene in Allerton Bywater at about 3.40pm on Thursday (Dec 21), following reports of a car crash on Highfield Drive in the village, which is near Leeds.
The force said members of the public had reported a single vehicle collision on the street, and emergency services were sent to the scene. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a lamppost and then into a fence.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, received immedidate medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The female driver was travelling on Highfield Green in the direction of Highfield Drive when it is believed she suffered a medical episode which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a street light and wooden fence on Highfield Drive.”
Highfield Drive, near Leeds Road, was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place, but has since reopened.
