A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car in Yorkshire, police have said.

The woman was the pedestrian who was involved in a crash on North Park Road in Harrogate on Monday (Nov 13) at around 4pm.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The woman’s family have been informed of the news and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The collision happened shortly before 4.10pm and involved a pedestrian and a car. The driver of the car, a grey BMW 3-series is helping officers with their enquiries.”

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the crash

A large section of the road was closed off by police while investigations into the crash took place, but it reopened later that evening.

Officers are now reissuing an appeal for information following the death of the woman. Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 12230216084