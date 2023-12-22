Woman in her 70s dies after car crashes into lamppost and fence in Yorkshire village

An elderly woman has died after a car crashed into a fence and lamppost in a quiet Yorkshire village.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene in Allerton Bywater at about 3.40pm on Thursday (Dec 21), following reports of a car crash on Highfield Drive in the village, which is near Leeds.

The force said members of the public had reported a single vehicle collision on the street, and emergency services were sent to the scene. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a lamppost and then into a fence.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, received immedidate medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”