All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Woman in her 70s dies after car crashes into lamppost and fence in Yorkshire village

An elderly woman has died after a car crashed into a fence and lamppost in a quiet Yorkshire village.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
 Comment

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene in Allerton Bywater at about 3.40pm on Thursday (Dec 21), following reports of a car crash on Highfield Drive in the village, which is near Leeds.

The force said members of the public had reported a single vehicle collision on the street, and emergency services were sent to the scene. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a lamppost and then into a fence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, received immedidate medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)
Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”

Highfield Drive, near Leeds Road, was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place, but has since reopened.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceYorkshireLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.