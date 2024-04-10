West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on April 9 at around 4pm, when a blue Jaguar X-type crashed into the back of a white Ford Transit van at the junction of Eccup Lane and King Lane on the edge of Leeds.

The Jaguar was travelling along Eccup Lane when it crashed into the van, causing only minor damage.

However the driver of the car – a woman in her 80s – was taken to hospital after suffering what was believed to be a medical episode and died a short time later. No one else was injured in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them.

A statement from the force said: “Roads Policing officers are investigating this collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage which may assist to contact them.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened prior to the collision.”