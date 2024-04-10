Woman in her 80s dies after 'medical episode' while driving Jaguar along rural Yorkshire lane
West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on April 9 at around 4pm, when a blue Jaguar X-type crashed into the back of a white Ford Transit van at the junction of Eccup Lane and King Lane on the edge of Leeds.
The Jaguar was travelling along Eccup Lane when it crashed into the van, causing only minor damage.
However the driver of the car – a woman in her 80s – was taken to hospital after suffering what was believed to be a medical episode and died a short time later. No one else was injured in the incident.
West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them.
A statement from the force said: “Roads Policing officers are investigating this collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage which may assist to contact them.
“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1107 of April 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.