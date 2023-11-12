Woman in her 80s in critical condition after three-car crash in Yorkshire

A woman in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving three cars, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Carr Lane in Edlington, Doncaster, at around 12.50pm on Saturday (Nov 11) following a report of a crash between three vehicles.

An 84-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition, the force said.

A statement said: “At around 12.50pm yesterday afternoon, roads policing officers attended a collision on Carr Lane in the Edlington area of Doncaster involving three vehicles.

"It is understood that a white and purple Mazda RX8 was travelling away from Edlington when it was in a collision with a grey Citroen C4 and a grey Toyota Auris, both travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver of the Mazda and a passenger from the Auris were both taken to hospital. The passenger from the Auris remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have have dashcam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 424 of November 11. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the subject line.