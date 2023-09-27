All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Woman riding mobility scooter dies after crash involving pickup truck towing 4x4 on a trailer

A woman in her 60s has died after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck which was towing a trailer.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST

The woman, who was riding a mobility scooter at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital but later died. The crash happened at around 5pm on Tuesday (Sep 26) on A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton. It involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation.”

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collisionPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision

Officers from the force’s major collision enquiry team are now investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1212 of September 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceCleckheaton