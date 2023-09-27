Woman riding mobility scooter dies after crash involving pickup truck towing 4x4 on a trailer
The woman, who was riding a mobility scooter at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital but later died. The crash happened at around 5pm on Tuesday (Sep 26) on A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton. It involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.
“The driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation.”
Officers from the force’s major collision enquiry team are now investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1212 of September 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.