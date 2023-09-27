A woman in her 60s has died after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck which was towing a trailer.

The woman, who was riding a mobility scooter at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital but later died. The crash happened at around 5pm on Tuesday (Sep 26) on A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton. It involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

“The driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation.”

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision