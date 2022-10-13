Work set to start on rebuild of Yorkshire road damaged by storms

The section of the B6265 at Red Brae Bank, Bewerley, near Pateley Bridge, suffered a landslip when severe storms in February 2020 caused the land below the roads to subside.

Since then, the road has been kept open thanks to the introduction of a weight limit and temporary traffic lights.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, said: “Following extensive ground investigations and negotiations with the private landowner, we are now able to undertake this work to stabilise the land, reconstruct the carriageway and improve the drainage of the road and the land supporting it.

Work is set to begin on October 17 to reconstruct part of the B6265 at Red Brae Bank after it was damaged by storms

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When this is complete, we will be able to remove the temporary traffic lights and the weight limit.”

The £480,000 scheme will involve stabilising the top of the slope next to the road, reconstructing the carriageway, repairing the highway drainage and stabilising, drainage and landscaping work on the slope below the carriageway.

The work is expected to take nine weeks, with a planned completion date of Friday, December 16 and will require the road to be closed from October 17 to December 9.

A diversion will be in place via Pateley Bridge; the B6451 Dacre; Menwith Hill Road; Duck Street and Greenhow Hill village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Murday, county councillor for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, added: “We have been waiting for these repairs to be done for a long time.