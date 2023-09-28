Work to bring aviation giant Boeing to logistics park close to Doncaster Sheffield Airport

A Yorkshire MP has revealed he is working with the local council to bring a leading aviation company to a huge logistics park close to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said he has been working with officials to try to bring aviation and manufacturing company Boeing to Doncaster’s Gateway East. Situated near the now-closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Gateway East is a large-scale logistics park.

Mr Fletcher said: “You may have heard of Gateway East. It is a huge piece of land adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport. And I am trying to get Boeing here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Can you imagine that? Boeing would bring a huge number of good quality jobs. This would transform Doncaster. This is why it’s so important that Gateway East has the right power supply laid on. I am pressing [Doncaster Council] to ensure this happens.

Nick Fletcher at Gateway East in Doncaster

“If we want to change things for the better for Doncaster, then we need to start being proactive. Take the lead. Take control. Let’s bring Boeing to Doncaster. Why not?”

The MP did not clarify what actions had been taken to bring the aviation company to the city, only that he was liaising with Doncaster Council. If successful, the move could formulate part of the council’s “South Yorkshire Airport City” scheme.