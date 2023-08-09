North Yorkshire Council has confirmed the closure of another centuries-old bridge this summer for urgent repairs.

Yore Old Bridge at Appersett in the Dales was built in the 18th century but a recent inspection found that undermining by the Widdale Beck beneath it meant the structure can no longer take large loads.

From Monday it will be closed to all traffic for five weeks while it is made safe. The A684 will be shut and a diversion will run through Hardraw.

The same council has also closed Hampsthwaite Bridge, near Harrogate, after serious defects were found in the 17th-century listed crossing over the River Nidd. A five-week closure began in late July.

Yore Old Bridge in Appersett

Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 over the River Wharfe between Leeds and Harrogate, and which is also 18th-century and listed, will be shut until the end of August for repairs undertaken by Leeds City Council.

Another 18th-century bridge, the privately-owned toll crossing over the River Ure at Aldwark near Easingwold, is closed until the autumn for urgent maintenance work – leaving drivers facing a diversion of 25 miles.