York council officers "in discussions" to get LNER to U-turn on cycle route closure

LNER decided to close a gate in Lowtham Terrace for around 18 months, which is commonly used by cyclists to avoid busy roads, while work is undertaken to upgrade York train station.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that council officers are working to get LNER to re-open the gate.

Cyclists have complained that the closure will mean they will have to commute via Blossom Street, which is "a black spot for accidents with virtually no cycle infrastructure," according to Sarah Opie via X.

CGI of York Station Gateway project

Meanwhile, Labour's Coun Kallum Taylor responded to Ms Opie saying: “LNER have decided to do this with very little notice.

“They say safety grounds, but [I’m] unsure if it's more [to do with] convenience.

“The City of York Council is trying to find a solution due to the very points you raise.”

York Cycle Campaign wrote: “Blossom Street is one of the worst roads in the city for cycling, added to plans to close Leeman Road before an alternative route is built mean an awful lot more people will be deterred from cycling at a time when we need to boost.”

The closure has been done to allow work on the York Station Gateway project, which will "improve access to York station, by providing an easier and safer experience for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users".

There is no date for the gate to reopen and the council's website states it will be closed "until further notice".

An LNER spokesperson said: "We continue to work with our partners on the York Station Gateway project, which will transform the area.

“Due to the increase in construction work around the car park and for the safety of all station users, the pedestrian gates at the end of the long-stay car park have been temporarily closed as we explore other options.