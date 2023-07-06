Business people in the South Bank area of York said they have seen a ‘massive loss’ due to barriers used to divert traffic away from them on race days.

At a meeting hosted by Coun Jonny Crawshaw at York Racecourse on July 4, concerns were raised that the race day barriers were affecting footfall in the area.

The barriers were put in place because there were complaints that out-of-town taxis, particularly from Leeds, were driving through narrow residential streets where cars are parked on either side of the road, and a one-way system is used on race days from St Chad’s Church on Campleshon Road travelling towards Knavesmire Road.

The owner of the Corner Barbershop, in Albermarle Road, Patrick Wilkinson was frustrated at the meeting and told Coun Cranshaw the effect it had on him and his work.

Sky Bet Stakes at York Racecourse in June

Mr Wilkinson, 54, said: “Since it went up it ruined my business.“It shut off the business for two days. How do you think that makes me feel about the rest of the year?

“People get the message that the area is closed down and then they don’t come.”

He said signs telling people that businesses would be open as usual would help get tell people they could still access the local barbers, butchers and other businesses in the area.

This is something that Darren Hobson, traffic management team leader at City of York Council said would be doable.

The affected barbershop in South Bank

Andrew Franks, 60, who volunteers at St Clement’s social club, said: “The club has seen a massive loss in business since those barriers have come up.

“We have never had any traffic problems. It has cut us off. There should have been a consultation but there has not been one with us. Our business will not survive with no people coming through.”

But Coun Crawshaw said they had received feedback about substantial levels of anti-social behaviour before the barriers were put in place.

“The overwhelming feedback I have received from residents is that it’s solving the problem of traffic coming through,” he added.

At the meeting two residents did echo Coun Cranshaw’s comments, with one woman saying: “We haven’t had taxis screeching down the road at inappropriate speeds, so from our perspective it has been a wonderful thing.”

Another said: “I know it might be difficult for businesses but for residents it’s been much better.”

‘Road closed’ signs and barriers are displayed at the junctions with Albemarle Road, Curzon Terrace and Knavesmire Crescent to prevent vehicles cutting through, as well as to prevent vehicles turning towards Bishopthorpe Road by mistake.

