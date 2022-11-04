Yorkshire bus company receives fine from council - after one of their buses is caught in a bus lane
A Yorkshire bus company has received a penalty notice from Leeds City Council after one of their vehicles was caught – using a bus lane.
Connexions shared an image of the written notice they received from the council after their single-decker bus was captured on CCTV picking up passengers at a stop on York Road last month.
The company is owned by Harrogate Coach Travel and operates services in Leeds, York, Harrogate, Otley and Ilkley.
Their Facebook post read: “Top marks to Leeds City Council here. The bus being fined for being in a bus lane is stopping at a stop to pick passengers up.Clearly the system doesn’t work.”