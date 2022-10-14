Yorkshire Marathon 2022 road closures: All of the road closures for this weekend's event
The Yorkshire Marathon returns this weekend, with thousands of runners lacing up their trainers to raise money for charity, have fun or just push themselves towards a PB.
The race starts outside the University of York before winding its way across the Yorkshire countryside, through the city’s historic streets to finish outside York Minster. But to accommodate a huge event such as the marathon, which has been run since 2013, it means there will be several roads closed this weekend.
The race starts at 9.30am on Sunday (October 16). Here are all the road closures in place across York and its surrounding areas.
Roads closed from 6am to 4pm
Most Popular
A166
Church Balk
Church Street
Stockhill Close
Eastfield Lane
Roads closed from 6am to 6pm
Green Dykes Lane
Heslington Lane
Main Street
Roads closed from 8am to 11.45am
A1079 Hull Road
A1079 Lawrence Street
Barbican Road
Blake Street
Davygate
Deangate
Duncombe Place
Foss Bank
Foss Islands Road
George Street
Goodramgate
Hope Street
Jewbury
Lead Mill Lane
Lord Mayor's Walk
Melrosegate
Minster Yard
Monkgate
Parliament Street
Piccadilly
St Maurice's Road
Walmgate
Roads closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm
A1036 Heworth Green
Hopegrove Lane South
Sandy Lane
Stockton Lane
The Village
Roads closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm
Common Lane
Main Street (Sand Hutton)
Northgate Lane
Upper Helmsley
Roads closed from 9.15am to 2.15pm
Buttercrambe Moor Wood
Roads closed from 9.30am to 4.30pm
Holtby Lane
Rudcarr Lane
Straight Lane
Roads closed from 9.30am to 4.45pm
Bad Bargain Lane
Moor Lane
Sandy Lane
Roads closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm
Hull Road
Murton Way
Osbaldwick Lane
Osbaldwick Village
Tang Hall Lane