News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Yorkshire Marathon 2022 road closures: All of the road closures for this weekend's event

The Yorkshire Marathon returns this weekend, with thousands of runners lacing up their trainers to raise money for charity, have fun or just push themselves towards a PB.

By Jonathan Pritchard
4 minutes ago

The race starts outside the University of York before winding its way across the Yorkshire countryside, through the city’s historic streets to finish outside York Minster. But to accommodate a huge event such as the marathon, which has been run since 2013, it means there will be several roads closed this weekend.

The race starts at 9.30am on Sunday (October 16). Here are all the road closures in place across York and its surrounding areas.

Roads closed from 6am to 4pm

Most Popular

Here are all the road closures for the Yorkshire Marathon this weekend

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A166

Church Balk

Church Street

Stockhill Close

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Eastfield Lane

Roads closed from 6am to 6pm

Green Dykes Lane

Heslington Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Main Street

Roads closed from 8am to 11.45am

A1079 Hull Road

A1079 Lawrence Street

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Barbican Road

Blake Street

Davygate

Deangate

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Duncombe Place

Foss Bank

Foss Islands Road

George Street

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Goodramgate

Hope Street

Jewbury

Lead Mill Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Lord Mayor's Walk

Melrosegate

Minster Yard

Monkgate

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Parliament Street

Piccadilly

St Maurice's Road

Walmgate

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Roads closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm

A1036 Heworth Green

Hopegrove Lane South

Sandy Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Stockton Lane

The Village

Roads closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Common Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Main Street (Sand Hutton)

Northgate Lane

Upper Helmsley

Roads closed from 9.15am to 2.15pm

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Buttercrambe Moor Wood

Roads closed from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Holtby Lane

Rudcarr Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Straight Lane

Roads closed from 9.30am to 4.45pm

Bad Bargain Lane

Moor Lane

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sandy Lane

Roads closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm

Hull Road

Murton Way

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Osbaldwick Lane

Osbaldwick Village

Tang Hall Lane

York MinsterYorkshireMayorGeorge Street