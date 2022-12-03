Yorkshire Mayors criticise government’s ‘failure’ to deliver high-speed rail in the North

The West and South Yorkshire Mayors discussed the rail plan for the North in a meeting.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin met to discuss the government’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) last week.

Exactly one year on from the plan on 18 November, the pair criticised the lack of progress from the government.

The IRP cut the planned extension of the HS2 line from East Midlands to Yorkshire, replacing it with a £100 million fund to improve existing services.

The money was set to be used for studies in how to run faster and more frequent services between Sheffield and Leeds, among other things.

In last week’s Autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also announced spending cuts for Northern Powerhouse Rail. This plan would have created a new electrified line between Leeds and Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said:

“The current state of our train services is just another example of what decades of underfunding and underinvestment have done to the transport network across the north.

“That’s why we urgently need the government to launch the long-awaited network study that they promised us and commit to upgrading services here in Yorkshire.

“My hope is that the new government acts fast, commits to working in partnership with myself and other Northern Mayors and treats this with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

“To grow our economy, create good jobs and connect our cities, towns, and villages, Yorkshire needs the full fat Northern Powerhouse Rail, not the semi-skimmed version.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin added:

“One year ago today, the Government shafted us with a substandard rail plan that did not meet the ambitions for a stronger, fairer and better-connected North. Since then, we’ve seen next to no progress. Instead, we’ve witnessed countless U-turns, more instability and further chaos.

“Northern commuters shouldn’t have to pay the price for the government’s costly mistakes on the economy. The people we represent should have the same level of transport investment and funding the South has benefitted from for decades.

“But it’s not too late to turn the tide. And we hope that the new Transport Secretary will finally commit to this much-needed infrastructure, rather than condemning Yorkshire to the slow lane for generations to come.”

Since plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail were introduced, it has been cancelled, re-announced and altered over 60 times so far.

However, the Chancellor did not make any cutbacks to the original HS2 program.

The government has also re-committed to funding improvement to services between Manchester and Leeds.

The combined authorities estimate that a commitment to investment in South Yorkshire’s rail to the same extent as HS2 would create 50,000 jobs, support 8,000 new homes and deliver a £54 billion boost to the economy.

They also stated that such investment would help carry out the government’s Levelling Up ambitions.

