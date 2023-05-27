All Sections
Yorkshire residents heading to Scarborough and East Coast face travel chaos with burst water main on A64

Yorkshire residents face huge delays getting to the beach on Saturday as a burst water main caused travel chaos on the A64.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 27th May 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 10:17 BST

Many holidaymakers are heading to the coast at the start of a hot Bank Holiday weekend.

However, many have been stuck in large queues on Saturday morning due to a burst water main on the A64 outside the Coach and Horses Pub.

Travel time from Leeds to Scarborough is currently reported as around 45 minutes longer than usual.

Roads within Scarborough are also highlighted in red by the AA indicating long delays.

The AA reported: “Burst Water Main, temporary Traffic Signals – Temporary traffic signals due to burst water main on A64 both ways at The Coach & Horses Pub.”

More to follow.

Yorkshire residents heading to Scarborough and East Coast face travel chaos with burst water main on A64
