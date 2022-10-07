Yorkshire road closures: Part of A64 between York and Scarborough to be shut all weekend for bridge work
Part of the A64 between Malton and Scarborough will be closed this weekend for bridge maintenance work.
National Highways will shut the route at Flixton Carr, between Staxton and Seamer, from 8pm on Friday October 7 until 6am on Monday October 10.
They said: “The renewal of the life-expired bridge deck waterproofing on the bridge carrying the A64 over the River Hertford. Work will require weekend closure of the A64 between Staxton and Seamer to allow the surfacing to be removed, waterproofing system replaced and the carriageway resurfaced.”