National Highways will shut the route at Flixton Carr, between Staxton and Seamer, from 8pm on Friday October 7 until 6am on Monday October 10.

They said: “The renewal of the life-expired bridge deck waterproofing on the bridge carrying the A64 over the River Hertford. Work will require weekend closure of the A64 between Staxton and Seamer to allow the surfacing to be removed, waterproofing system replaced and the carriageway resurfaced.”