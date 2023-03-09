Northern advises Yorkshire passengers against travel on two days with train strikes due to cause major delays

Northern has advised customers to ‘check before you travel’ on two dates next week as the RMT stage their latest strike action against train operators.

Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, including Northern, remains in place.

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on Thursday March 16 and Saturday March 18, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

In addition to the action, there are further RMT strikes planned for March 30 and April 1.

Services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates, although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running, Northern said.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.