Northern Rail urges customers not to travel on these dates as train strikes are set to occur due to planned industrial action by the RMT union.

According to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), there will be no revised offer from them on the TOC-side of the disagreement and they are required by the government instead to go forward with the train strikes affecting Northern services. It has now been confirmed that RDG’s attempts to negotiate by making a revised and improved offer have been blocked by the government.

The planned industrial action for RMT Train Operating Company members will go ahead as scheduled as there is no conclusion to the dispute. The companies know that RMT cannot, and never will, accept the implementation of Driver Only Operation (DOO) as a national principle for operating the railways, according to RMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for RMT said: “It is also clear that it is the government itself, and not the RDG, that insisted that DOO was inserted in to the proposals on Sunday evening as a pre-condition, and the responsibility for the failure to progress proposals towards a resolution lies solely with the government, who have torpedoed the dispute resolution process.”

Northern at a train station. (Pic credit: Northern Rail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the train strikes affect Yorkshire over Christmas 2022?

According to Northern Rail, from Sunday, December 18 to Monday, January 2, there will be some disruption to services due to the planned industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rail company is working on what this means for services and is urging customers to check their schedules before they travel within these dates.

The Northern website will be updated with further information as and when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no Norther services running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 25 and 26).

Northern said: “On strike days, only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead - especially the first and last trains of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do decide to travel, there will be very limited services running across the whole rail network so remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.”

What happens if you have a train ticket to travel on strike days?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Rail has suggested what to do in case you already have a ticket to travel on strike days. They are as follows.

- You can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have bought a ticket by visiting the Northern refunds requests page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you have a ticket for the day/s industrial action is taking place you can use the ticket for travel the day before, or up to and including Tuesday, December 20 which excludes London Underground.

- Daily tickets like Anytime or Off-Peak can claim a full refund with no admin fee if you decide not to travel from point of purchase on the refunds request page or find more refund details on the Northern Refunds page.

Advertisement Hide Ad