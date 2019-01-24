Tributes flood in for former YEP stalwart

​Former long-standing Yorkshire Evening Post sub-editor and much loved family man Paul Woodhouse, died on Sunday January 20. He was 61.

He leaves wife, Geraldine, recently retired as an English teacher from Ilkley Grammar School and three daughters, Eleanor, 30, Alice, 27 and Felicity, 25.

He met Geraldine while at Nottingham University. Speaking to the YEP, she said: “Colleagues have paid tribute to his integrity and intelligence. The abiding memory we all have of him is his quick wit and sense of humour.”

Born in Exeter, he began his career in journalism on the Widness Weekly News, then moving​ ​to the Telegraph & Argus in Bradford. He worked for Yorkshire Post Newspapers from January 11, 1988 to January 10, 2014, rising to the role of chief sub-editor. On January 15, 2013, he was presented with a long service award to mark 25 years at the company. After leaving the YEP, he worked for the Press Association as a jobbing sub-editor, working on titles including The Daily Mirror, for whom he was working up to his death.

A chorister at St Paul’s Cathedral in his youth, he was an accomplished saxophonist, flautist and singer, a founding member of Pinsuti, a choir, and had a lifelong passion for amateur dramatics, as a director, a composer and set designer at Ilkley Playhouse.

Dozens of tributes to Paul have been paid by past and present colleagues.

Former colleague Liz Carnell, said: “He was one of the nicest people I have ever worked with in more than 40 years of working in the news - he was one of the best. Not only was he a lovely man, charming and likeable, he was at the top of his game on the job. The biggest stories, the tightest deadlines, he would be there, he never got flapped or agitated.

“The other thing I remember is his devotion to his family.”