Tributes paid to man killed in horror crash in Doncaster

Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a horror crash in Doncaster.

Chris Flint, aged 30, died when the grey BMW M Sport he was driving mounted the roundabout close to Rockingham Way on the A638 Great North Road in the early hours of yesterday.

The car, which was heading towards Wakefield, ended up on the opposite side of the roundabout after colliding with a number of road signs.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Flint, from Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman passenger in his car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An update on her condition today has not yet been provided.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

Posting on Facebook, Jamie Rabbani described his friend as 'a true gentleman'.

Michael Hardy said he will remember his 'pal' with a 'big smile to match his big heart'.

Jamie-lee Hardy posted: "Always someone I could go to for a chat, going to miss you so much. Thank you for everything and the memories we shared'.

She described him as 'one-in-a-million'.

Mr Flint's cousin, Aliesha Flint posted: "Today we lost a big part of the Flint family. Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words."

Kyle Antony Broadbent added: "Well today I lost a true friend. I can’t describe in words how I feel I am heartbroken, it just does not seem real but it is.

"You could not have met a better guy, he was one-in-a-million.

"Just knowing that now I won’t ever be able to ring you to have a laugh and not see you again breaks my heart even more.

"Life is too short and you never know what is round the corner."