TV preview: Endeavour

Set in 1968, the new series of ITV’s Inspector Morse prequel sees acclaimed actor Shaun Evans return as the recently promoted Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse.

With each film once again written by series creator Russell Lewis, the new series begins with Morse having finally passed his Sergeant’s exams just as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary, creating uncertainty for everyone at Cowley CID. And despite Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers) returning to Oxford, much remains unresolved following her disappearance the previous year and Endeavour’s unexpected proposal.

In the opening episode, past and present collide, as the auction of a priceless Fabergé egg gets under way at Lonsdale College. It soon attracts the attention of an infamous international thief – and consequently Thames Valley Constabulary – as Endeavour investigates a failed burglary attempt.

However, the police soon have a bigger case to solve, as the gruesome death of a gangster threatens to expose the growing threat of underworld Oxford. But when a Lonsdale don connected to the auction is murdered in a similarly grisly way, Endeavour begins to suspect the seemingly separate cases may be connected. When the organiser of the auction also meets a bloodthirsty end, he’s convinced. The hunt is on to find a ruthless serial killer.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Endeavour struggles with his role as he’s forced to mentor young Detective Constable George Fancy, and a surprise reappearance opens up old wounds.

Endeavour, ITV, Sunday, 8pm