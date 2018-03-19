Twelve must-visit Yorkshire beauty spots to welcome spring

The UK may still be in the grip of a cold snap, but thankfully spring is just around the corner. With some warmer weather hopefully on its way, here are a few glorious beauty spots around God’s Own County which are a must-visit to welcome the start of spring.

Sutton Bank

Dubbed by vet and author James Herriot as the ‘finest in England’, the views from the Sutton Bank enscarpment across the vales of Mowbray and York are hard to beat and the picture-perfect landscape provides a great outdoor playground to hike, bike and climb.

Visit: Thirsk, YO7 2EX

Ingleton Waterfalls

Known as the ‘land of waterfalls and caves’, Ingleton is famed for its beautiful waterfalls trail. Extending across a 7km route, this well-travelled circular walk runs close to the edge of two rivers offering superb views of seven waterfalls along the way.

Visit: Holme Head Farm Road, Carnforth, LA6 3ET

Roseberry Topping

Standing proud at 320 metres high, a steady climb to the top of this iconic landmark is well worth the effort, with views across North Yorkshire and Cleveland to enjoy once you reach the summit.

And if you visit during spring, make sure to explore the bluebell woods which surround the lower slopes - ideal for a leisurely stroll and a picnic.

Visit: Middlesborough, TS9 6QS

Flamborough Head

The chalky white cliffs at Flamborough Head boast superb coastal views and provide a great base for a bracing day of hiking or birdwatching along the windswept paths.

Visit: Flamborough, Bridlington, YO15 1AR

Malham Cove

The curved limestone cliff at Malham Cove stands at an impressive 80 metres high and 300 metres wide, and has long been a popular haunt among both ramblers and rock climbers alike.

As well as the stunning views (recognisable from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), there are miles of surrounding countryside to explore and the pretty village of Malham provides the perfect post-hike spot to grab a bite to eat.

Visit: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ

Ilkley Moor

It’s one of the most famous views in Yorkshire thanks to the iconic Cow and Calf rocks which stand high above the spa town, and with a wealth of other carved stones and rocks dotting the moor, it’s a hard to beat location for natural scenery.

Visit: Rombald’s Moor, Ilkley, LS29 9RF

Runswick Bay

If you’re keen to soak up some fresh sea air Runswick Bay provides the perfect coastal escape, with sandy beaches, rock pools, walking routes and pretty red-roofed cottages galore.

Visit: Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS13 5JG

Farndale

This valley in the North York Moors National Park is well-known for its glorious daffodil walk, which stretches for just over three miles alongside the River Dove.

The daffodils are usually out between late March to mid April, depending on the weather, but the picturesque route can be enjoyed no matter what the time of year.

Visit: Low Mill, North York Moors National Park, York, YO62 7UY

Robin Hood’s Bay

Home to towering cliffs, cobbled alleyways and cosy inns, this charming coastal town offers a plenty to see and do, and with a wealth of walking routes on its doorstep, it’s ideal for a spot of outdoor adventuring.

Visit: Whitby, YO22 4SJ

Hole of Horcum

If you’re on the hunt for sweeping grand landscapes, the Hole of Horcum in the North York Moors won’t fail to impress. The huge natural feature is widely known as the ‘Devil’s Punchbowl’, thanks to its sunken shape which is 400 feet deep and approximately 1.2km wide.

Visit: Pickering, YO18 7NR

Aysgarth Falls

Discover the dramatic waterfalls of Wensleydale with a peaceful riverside walk which takes in some of the area’s most famed beauty spots, which are well-known for their feature in the Kevin Costner film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Visit: Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 3SR

Brimham Rocks

Fuel your adventurous side with a visit to this natural beauty spot, where an array of giant rock formations sit surrounded by miles of unspoilt countryside, making it a popular haunt among hikers and climbers alike.

Visit: Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW