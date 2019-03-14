Two houses in Thirsk damaged in fire caused by dropped cigarette

Have your say

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire on Thursday March 14 at a property in Norby, Thirsk.

The fire had started in a garden caused by a dropped cigarette.

The fire then spread to a garden fence and a BBQ butane cylinder causing damage to approximately 2m of fencing.

The exteriors of two houses were also damaged including soffits, downpipes, windows and extractor fan vents.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Crews led two residents to safety from the house, and a 57 year old female was treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation."

The fire crew from Thirsk and Northallerton used two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.