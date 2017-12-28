Two men injured in Bradford village car crash

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash last night.

West Yorkshire Police say the 21-year-old, from Bradford, was travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf R32 which overturned on Coplowe Lane at about 10.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The other occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man also from Bradford, suffered minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled from Cross Lane and was going towards Shay Lane.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1802 of 27 December.