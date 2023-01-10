News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two men rescued from sinking boat after getting blown out to sea on fishing trip in Scarborough

Two fishermen have been rescued after getting into difficulty off the coast of Scarborough’s North Bay.

By George Buksmann
5 minutes ago
The small RIB was towed back to Scarborough Harbour. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)
The small RIB was towed back to Scarborough Harbour. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)

Scarborough RNLI launched both lifeboats in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 7) to rescue a small vessel that was experiencing engine trouble and had begun sinking.

Two men had launched a small rigid inflatable boat (RIB) from the steps on Marine Drive as they set out on a fishing trip, but soon ran into difficulty.

Hide Ad

With no working engine, a strong southwesterly wind blew the small boat over a mile out to sea before one of the sponsons – a projection on the side of a boat to increase stability and buoyancy – had begun deflating and taking on water.

Most Popular
Both of Scarborough's lifeboats were launched to rescue the two men. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)
Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat moved the two men onto the all-weather lifeboat when it arrived at the scene, before providing them with first aid. The RIB was then towed back to Scarborough Harbour.

Scarborough RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat coxswain said: “If you are considering going to sea in any vessel, please ensure you carry the right safety equipment such as life-jackets, VHF radio, flares and tell someone the location and duration of the trip. The two lads were very lucky we located them in such a short time.”

Hide Ad

On Sunday evening (January 8), both lifeboats were launched again to assist in the search for a missing person in the Cayton Bay area. Following a search which lasted several hours, coastguards found the missing person safe and well.

North BayScarborough RNLI