Two men rescued from sinking boat after getting blown out to sea on fishing trip in Scarborough

Two fishermen have been rescued after getting into difficulty off the coast of Scarborough’s North Bay.

The small RIB was towed back to Scarborough Harbour. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)

Scarborough RNLI launched both lifeboats in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 7) to rescue a small vessel that was experiencing engine trouble and had begun sinking.

Two men had launched a small rigid inflatable boat (RIB) from the steps on Marine Drive as they set out on a fishing trip, but soon ran into difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no working engine, a strong southwesterly wind blew the small boat over a mile out to sea before one of the sponsons – a projection on the side of a boat to increase stability and buoyancy – had begun deflating and taking on water.

Both of Scarborough's lifeboats were launched to rescue the two men. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat moved the two men onto the all-weather lifeboat when it arrived at the scene, before providing them with first aid. The RIB was then towed back to Scarborough Harbour.

Scarborough RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat coxswain said: “If you are considering going to sea in any vessel, please ensure you carry the right safety equipment such as life-jackets, VHF radio, flares and tell someone the location and duration of the trip. The two lads were very lucky we located them in such a short time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad