Two summers ago, Gareth Southgate was playing village cricket in North Yorkshire

In the summer of 2016, England faced an early exit from the European Championships.

And future manager Gareth Southgate was enjoying spending his summer playing village cricket in Yorkshire's Nidderdale League.

Why England manager Gareth Southgate calls Harrogate home

A scorecard uncovered from 2016 shows that the gaffer turned out for Harrogate-based side Pannal Ash's 1st XI as they took on local rivals Spofforth seconds.

And Gareth, then the England under 21s boss, showed his cricketing prowess by scoring 22 not out as his side won by five wickets. His innings included four fours.

The match was a family affair, as the retired footballer was playing alongside his son Flynn, then 13.

When fielding, Southgate Snr took two catches, one off Flynn's bowling, as they reduced Spofforth to 178 for nine. He also bowled five overs, conceding 31 runs.

The Southgates have lived in Harrogate since the early 2000s, when Gareth signed for Middlesborough and bought a house within an easy commute of the club's training ground.

He and wife Alison own Swinsty Hall, a Grade I-listed, 16th-century mansion with a cinema room and wine cellar.

Son Flynn has also played football for local junior teams.

Summer 2018 has been a busier one for Southgate - England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals tomorrow, so local league cricket may be taking a back seat for the time being.