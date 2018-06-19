Two taken to hospital after crash in Wakefield

Have your say

TWO people were injured in a crash which led to a road being closed in Wakefield this morning.

Police were called to a report of an accident on Black Road at Heath Common just after 8.30am today (Tues June 19).

The accident involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a white Citroen van.

A spokeswoman fro Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two people were taken by ambulance to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Black Road was closed following the crash and was later reopened.