The BBC's Shared Data Unit analysed 170 upper-tier and single tier councils to determine how their finances are placed as the nation prepares to emerge from lockdown restrictions.

It found UK local authorities plan to make at least £1.7 billion worth of savings in the 2021-22 financial year, while relying on more than £500 million worth of reserves to help balance the books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worst affected in the region is Leeds City Council whose predicted shortfall for 23/24 is £99.9m, representing 22.9 per cent of the Labour-run council's net budget.

Despite the planned cuts, which are expected to particularly impact the adult social care sector, the BBC said local authorities predict a collective £3 billion budget shortfall by 2023-24.

The total cumulative predicted shortfall across Yorkshire's councils is £273.4m, though the actual figure is likely to be higher as the analysis did not include second tier district councils in North Yorkshire.

Worst affected in the region is Leeds City Council whose predicted shortfall for 23/24 is £99.9m, representing 22.9 per cent of the Labour-run council's net budget.

Its £56.1 in savings planned for 2021-22 represents 12.89 per cent of its net budget for the year and £70.73 per person in the city.

By contrast Labour-run Hull council has a predicted cumulative shortfall of £12.9m, representing 3.8 per cent of the net budget for the period up to 23/24.

Earlier this year nearly £90m of cuts, 800 job losses and a five per cent rise in council tax were voted through as part of Leeds City Council’s budget for the coming year.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) told the broadcaster councils have received £12 billion in support during the pandemic, adding: "In the coming months, we will take stock of the demands faced by councils and the resources available to meet them and will decide on the timetable for future funding reform."

According to the MHCLG, 10 local authorities in England have applied for either additional financial support from the Government or the ability to treat revenue costs as capital costs, citing "unique circumstances or residual issues that have resulted in unmanageable pressures".

Croydon Council tops the list with £120 million in requested support, split over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years. Luton is next with £49 million, while Nottingham has asked for £35 million in extra support.

Last month, the Government's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) published its Covid-19: Local Government Finance report, which found ratepayers are having to pay an average of 4.3 per cent extra during 2021-22 in council tax bills due to holes in local council budgets.

The report called for the MHCLG to do more to understand the "service implications of current financial pressures".

It also recommended the department and the Treasury ensure the next Spending Review "includes full consideration of the longer-term effects of the pandemic on local government finance and the demands placed on local authorities".

The committee's chairwoman Meg Hillier MP said: "MHCLG did step up to stave off a wave of council bankruptcies as a result of the pandemic, but the long-term health of the sector is still precarious. The over-optimism about the resilience of the sector is very concerning.

"MHCLG needs to be a better champion for local government within Whitehall."

In response, a spokesperson for the MHCLG said: "The committee rightly recognise that we acted quickly and effectively to support councils during the pandemic - in total we have committed over £45 billion to help councils support their communities and local businesses.

"However, we reject their other claims and continue to work closely with councils to ensure they have the resources they need to deliver vital services for their communities - including access to an extra £2.3 billion this year."

Earlier this year nearly £90m of cuts, 800 job losses and a five per cent rise in council tax were voted through as part of Leeds City Council’s budget for the coming year.

The changes were announced by the authority’s new leader Coun James Lewis (Lab), who said the increases in demand for services and loss of revenue caused by Covid-19 meant the city was facing its “biggest crisis in 75 years”.

However, opposition leader Coun Andrew Carter (Con) claimed the authority’s financial problems were “self-inflicted wounds” and warned further financial hardship would be caused by the council’s “profligate” borrowing policies.