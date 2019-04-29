Claudia's Law could be in place by July

The family of missing York chef Claudia Lawrence have welcomed an announcement by the Government that a new law to help families of missing people could finally be enacted this summer.

With support from MPs, Claudia’s father Peter Lawrence, helped introduce the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, known as Claudia’s Law in a bid to help families look after the affairs of missing loved ones.

The results of consultation by the Ministry of Justice into changes to the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act were published today, showing cross-party support for the legislation - which will help families deal with the financial and property affairs of missing loved ones.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice the Rt Hon David Gauke MP said the Act is “an important piece of legislation”, which fills “a gap in the current system of legal remedies”.

“The Government is determined to do all it can to bring the Act into force in July 2019. As this consultation response illustrates, there is a wide range of work to be done.”

Mr Lawrence said: “I very much welcome the Secretary of State’s announcement that Claudia’s Law is moving into the final stages of preparation for use by the families of those who find themselves trying to manage the affairs of a missing loved one.

“A tremendous amount of work has been done by many people to get this Act ready and it is good to know that it is intended to be available in July."