Five ways to enjoy a summer of major international sport in Leeds

As Leeds hosts an impressive menu of international sporting events this summer, there are plenty of ways you can be part of the action and enjoy the excitement.

Further highlights include the ITU World Triathlon Series which returns to Leeds again on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, four fixtures of the Cricket World Cup in June and July, and the ICU Road World Championships in September.

1. SEE YOUR SPORTING HEROES

Get close to the action and cheer on your sporting heroes right here in Leeds! World Triathlon Leeds Grandstand tickets (June 9) allow you to see the world’s best triathletes race through Millennium Square a number of times on the bike and run course, and cross the famous Blue Carpet finish line.

Or see the athletes dive into Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park for the swim part of the race. If you’re a cricket fan, there are still a limited number of tickets left for matches at Headingley in June and July.

In September, you’ll also be able to watch various races of Road World Championships pass through areas of Leeds.

2. ENJOY THE ENTERTAINMENT AND ATMOSPHERE

Whether you’re a fan of the sports or not, there’s no denying the incredible atmosphere major sporting events continue to create for people living in and visiting Leeds. And with each event bringing with it a fantastic programme of free, family-friendly entertainment, activities and celebrations, there’s something everyone can be part of and enjoy.

Leeds in Motion is a free cultural festival taking place in the city centre during the weekend of World Triathlon Leeds (June 8 and June 9). And the Cricket World Cup Fanzone in Millennium Square (June 21 to June 23) will offer live screening of matches, plus activities and entertainment for all ages.

3. HAVE A GO AND TAKE PART

Although the events see elite athletes and teams competing for trophies and titles, many have opportunities for the public to take part too, whether you’re experienced or want to give the sport a go for the first time.

The Cricket World Cup Fanzone will run fun cricket-based activities to introduce people to the sport. World Triathlon Leeds offers mass participation entries with distances for all abilities. Although entries for this are now closed, if you enjoy cycling then the UCI Road World Championships have increased entries for their Sportive.

4. VOLUNTEER FOR A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

A huge amount of work goes into running big sporting events, and volunteers play a crucial role in making them happen. Volunteering is hugely rewarding and a great way to get close to the action. There’s a vast range of roles available across the events, including helping spectators get to where they need to be, registering participants, and supporting athletes. Usually you don’t need experience as training is provided – just plenty of enthusiasm!

5. GET INSPIRED

Whether it’s the incredible atmosphere or watching sporting heroes up close, many people who volunteer or watch feel inspired to have a go themselves – whether that be simply getting more active, joining a local club, or entering an event for the first time and beginning a training journey. And with so many opportunities in Leeds, including free community programmes and facilities, there is plenty of support to help people begin and continue their journey. If you’re inspired, find out more at Active Leeds