International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says the world "wants to buy what Yorkshire has to sell" as she unveils new export deals on visit to Leeds

Cabinet Minister Liz Truss has claimed "the world wants to buy what Yorkshire has to sell" as she revealed details of export deals worth £30m signed by firms from the region.

The International Trade Secretary, who was educated at Roundhay School in Leeds, is in the city today and will host a roundtable with businesses in the city's creative sector.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is in Leeds today. Pic: PA

She also plans to visit the Emmerdale Studios to celebrate the export success of TV and film in the region and meet with other local exporting businesses including gin producers Spirit of Harrogate.

The Conservative is announcing details of recent export deals signed by Yorkshire companies, including an £11m contract secured by Huddersfield firm HR Blowers to deliver 100 truck blowers per month into the United States.

Elsewhere, drinks producer SBCO, which has a facility in Cropton, North Yorkshire, has secured £11 million of exports for its Baijiu Beer and spirits in Hong Kong and China.

And Hull-based firm Tevalis have signed deals worth more than £1.5m with American and Canadian clients for its hospitality technology which improves the operation of restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Mrs Truss will tell entrepreneurs today that businesses will make the UK the "ideas factory of the world" after Brexit by innovating to break into new markets.

After Brexit, the UK will be free to negotiate and sign trade deals with countries where the European Union has no trade agreement - such the US.

The EU has about 40 free trade deals, covering more than 70 countries, meaning that as a member the UK can currently trade with countries like Canada without having to pay taxes on imports on most goods.

The UK government is in the process of rolling over the EU's existing free trade deals with other countries to avoid losing tariff-free access to these markets in a no-deal scenario. So far only 17 continuity deals have been signed, representing about eight per cent of total UK trade.

Mrs Truss will say: “Yorkshire is home to some of the UK’s most iconic exports – from Burberry to beer – and the more than £30 million of export wins announced today show the world wants to buy what Yorkshire has to sell.

“The Prime Minister’s great new Brexit deal provides certainty for businesses in Yorkshire, but crucially will allow them to benefit from new free trade agreements with some of our biggest trading partners.

“Companies from Leeds to London can look forward to a trade bonanza after Brexit as the United Kingdom takes its place as the world’s foremost champion of free trade”.

Tim Bailey, director of international trade at the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said the fact that so many of the export deals were with countries outside the European Union, including "some difficult markets" such as Africa and China, "shows the tenacity of Yorkshire businesses".

He added:·"It also bears out what we’re seeing [with] more exporters looking for new markets beyond Europe. The low pound has helped of course but now there is a deal it’s likely to continue rising

"Exporters need to look at how they manage currency risk at a time like this and think about locking in rates using forward contracts."