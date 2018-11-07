UKTV to open an office in Leeds

The company behind television channels such as Dave and Gold is to open offices in Leeds.

Less than a week after Channel 4 announced its new HQ would be based in the city, UKTV has revealed it will open a regional office in the city.

The office will be “a technology innovation hub” and will initially house a team of up to 10 specialists, tasked with enhancing the broadcaster’s content distribution capabilities.

The office is based in the historic Leeming building in the heart of Leeds.

The first wave of recruitment is at an advanced stage for a range of technology roles designed to help grow and develop UKTV’s digital platforms.

The team will bolster UKTV’s technology and operations department and will focus on embracing new technologies, further exploring data analytics and the cloud to enable viewers to watch even more of the programmes they want to watch, on their device of choice.

Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Sinead Greenaway, said: “Over the past three years we’ve completely redesigned our technology infrastructure to ensure we can react quickly to the evolving broadcast landscape and increased complexity of our distribution platforms. Opening a regional technology innovation hub marks the next step in UKTV’s long-term growth strategy, enabling us to harness the skills and expertise of talent outside of London and support the creative industries in the regions.

“It is known for its landmark domes and expansive period windows which flood the space with natural light. Much of the building’s original detailing remains and has been seamlessly mixed with contemporary design and high spec technology to provide a truly collaborative work space. Leeds was chosen because it is one of the UK’s most accessible cities with superb transport links, and it is fast emerging as a creative hub, with over 1350 tech companies based in the area. It is also home to two large universities, offering access to young talent keen to enter the industry.”

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership said: “We are delighted to welcome UKTV’s new technology innovation hub to Leeds City Region. The momentum and growth in our screen industries is accelerating. Broadcasters see the clear benefit to their business of our tech capability and creative sector.”