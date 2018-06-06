University joins forces with China

Have your say

Huddersfield University’s vision was to transform the UK’s manufacturing performance with the development of its £40m specialist metrology centre.

Six months later, a Chinese university is now looking to build a China-UK collaborative smart metrology centre in China.

Senior delegates from Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) paid a fact-finding visit to the EPSRC Future Metrology Hub, in Huddersfield University’s Centre for Precision Technologies. Metrology is the science of measurement.

The two universities signed an agreement to work together and SJTU expressed an interest in building a collaborative centre in Shanghai with the EPSRC Future Metrology Hub.