UPDATE: Victim airlifted to hospital after crash on M1 near Leeds

Fire-fighters have freed a woman trapped in the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash involving a lorry and a car and caravan tonight.

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/transport/people-hurt-in-multi-vehicle-crash-on-the-m1-tonight-1-9128040

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who brought in crews from Killingbeck and Garforth, say there were also two "walking wounded" - a man and woman left in care of ambulance service. The Air Ambulance also attended to take the casualty to Hospital.

The incident happened around 5.30pm tonight (Friday) on the north bound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 46 and 47 near Garforth.

Two lanes had been closed and police had appealed for motorists caught up in the tailbacks to clear the way and allow emergency services through.